Combs' Ex-Stylist Has a Long List of Complaints

A former stylist for Sean "Diddy" Combs has filed a new lawsuit alleging years of sexual abuse, violence, and manipulation during his decade-long employment with the music mogul. Deonte Nash, who worked for Combs from around 2008 to 2018, accuses Combs and his label, Bad Boy Entertainment, of a long list that includes sexual battery, human trafficking, false imprisonment, and repeated threats—even after he left the job, per CBS News . Nash, who testified against Combs in federal court earlier this year while under subpoena, says the abuse began when he was 21 and intensified over time. "His abuse has consistently affected every part of my life," Nash says in a statement, per Rolling Stone .

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, describes "forced tests of loyalty," "labor trafficking," death threats, sexual harassment, and multiple sexual assaults, per CBS. Nash also alleges he was physically attacked by Combs. He claims he was thrown against a car and choked after Combs learned Nash and Combs' then-girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who was also a client of the stylist, had dined together without his approval—an episode referenced during Diddy's trial, per Rolling Stone. Another episode in 2014 allegedly involved Combs and his security team entering Nash's home without permission and confiscating his keys and phone while searching for Ventura. Nash, who says he "found the courage" to speak up during Diddy's trial, now requests one of his own.