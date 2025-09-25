'Very Mean Squirrel' Is on the Warpath

Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city are on the lookout for an aggressive squirrel that has sent at least two people to the emergency room for medical treatment, per the AP . Joan Heblack tells ABC affiliate KGO-TV that she was walking in the Lucas Valley neighborhood of San Rafael, located in Marin County about 20 miles north of San Francisco, when a squirrel seemingly came out of nowhere and attacked her leg, clawing and biting. "It clamped onto my leg," Heblack says. "The tail was flying up here. I was like, 'Get it off me, get off me!'"

Isabel Campoy said she was also attacked while walking in the same area. The squirrel launched itself from the ground to her face and wound up on her arm, leaving it bloody, she said. Both women went to the emergency room, the TV station reported on Monday. Flyers have now been posted, warning residents that the squirrel is no joke and that more than five people have been attacked by a "very mean squirrel" that "comes out of nowhere."

Lisa Bloch of Marin Humane says they've had no reports of squirrel attacks since mid-September. If the squirrel crops up again, the nonprofit will coordinate with the state to remove the animal, she notes. "We've seen this kind of behavior before," Bloch says. "It's almost always because someone has been feeding the animal." She adds that people should never feed wildlife. A bright spot in all of this? Squirrels aren't vectors for rabies.