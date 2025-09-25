Starbucks CEO Announces Another 'Difficult' Move

Company will lay off 900 corporate workers, close some North American stores to invest in its cafes
Posted Sep 25, 2025 7:52 AM CDT
Starbucks Slashes Jobs, Shuts Stores to Refocus on Cafes
Shoppers at the Walden Galleria near Buffalo, New York, stop by a Starbucks kiosk on Nov. 30.   (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Starbucks is trimming its corporate ranks again, announcing it will lay off 900 more office workers and shutter some North American stores as part of a broader effort to cut costs and channel investments into its cafes. The cuts, affecting mostly North American staff, come on the heels of earlier rounds that saw 1,100 corporate positions eliminated and hundreds of open roles left unfilled, per the Wall Street Journal. Affected workers will be informed of their status by Friday. On Thursday, CEO Brian Niccol told employees these moves are designed to focus on what's "working," with the ultimate goal of making Starbucks cafes more inviting for customers.

  • The company, facing a string of declining same-store sales over the past six quarters, says it will spend about $1 billion on severance, lease exits, and other closure costs. Starbucks has roughly 10,000 US corporate employees, in addition to those in support and supply-chain roles.

  • As part of the shake-up, Starbucks is also reviewing its array of store formats and slowing the rollout of expensive food and drink equipment. After assessing its portfolio earlier this year, the company identified locations that weren't profitable or didn't meet quality standards; those are now closing.
  • As of next month, the company's North American store count will dip slightly, to about 18,300, but Starbucks expects to start expanding again in the new fiscal year and is renovating more than 1,000 stores to improve their appeal.
  • "Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult," Niccol acknowledged Thursday in a letter to employees, per the AP and CNBC. "I believe these steps are necessary to build a better, stronger, and more resilient Starbucks."
  • The layoffs and closures arrive as more US companies pull back on hiring amid economic uncertainty and increasing labor costs.
  • Meanwhile, Starbucks is upping in-office requirements for its corporate staff from three to four days a week starting in October. The company is also looking for a new chief technology officer following the announcement that its current CTO plans to retire.

