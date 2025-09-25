Starbucks CEO Announces Another 'Difficult' Move

Starbucks is trimming its corporate ranks again, announcing it will lay off 900 more office workers and shutter some North American stores as part of a broader effort to cut costs and channel investments into its cafes. The cuts, affecting mostly North American staff, come on the heels of earlier rounds that saw 1,100 corporate positions eliminated and hundreds of open roles left unfilled, per the Wall Street Journal. Affected workers will be informed of their status by Friday. On Thursday, CEO Brian Niccol told employees these moves are designed to focus on what's "working," with the ultimate goal of making Starbucks cafes more inviting for customers.

The company, facing a string of declining same-store sales over the past six quarters, says it will spend about $1 billion on severance, lease exits, and other closure costs. Starbucks has roughly 10,000 US corporate employees, in addition to those in support and supply-chain roles.