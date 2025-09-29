Trump Social Media Post Lifts Marijuana Stocks

Amazon added 1.1% following its 5.1% drop last week, and Microsoft rose 0.6% to recover some of its 1.2% decline. While their moves were modest, they were still two of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500 Monday because they're two of Wall Street's most valuable stocks. On the losing end of the market were companies in the oil business, which were hurt by slumping crude prices. Drops of 2.6% for Exxon Mobil and 2.5% for Chevron were two of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500. Oil prices fell more than 3%.

Electronic Arts rallied 4.5% after the video game maker confirmed rumors of a $55 billion buyout. A group of investors will pay $210 in cash for each share of EA, and they are calling it history's largest all-cash deal to take a business private. CSX chugged 5.4% higher after the railroad operator named Steve Angel as its chief executive. Angel was previously CEO of Linde and its predecessor Praxair, and he is replacing Joe Hinrichs, who also left CSX's board. Stocks in the marijuana-related business soared after President Trump posted a video to his social media network calling hemp-derived CBD a "game changer" in improving the quality of life for seniors. Tilray Brands jumped 59.5%, and Canada's Canopy Growth rose 17% in Toronto.