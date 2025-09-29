'Total Internet Blackout' in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has gone dark online as its Taliban rulers cut off the country's internet, intensifying its latest crackdown and leaving millions disconnected. The country "is now in the midst of a total internet blackout as Taliban authorities move to implement morality measures, with multiple networks disconnected through the morning in a stepwise manner," watchdog group Netblocks said in a post Monday on X , adding that "telephone services are currently also impacted." Hours earlier, the group said connectivity had collapsed to 14% of normal levels.

The move follows earlier shutdowns of high-speed fiber-optic connections in several provinces. While the Taliban's top leadership has not issued a public statement about the blackout, a local spokesperson in Balkh province said the ban was ordered by supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada to "prevent immoral activities," reports CBS News. Afghan television channel TOLO reported disruptions to its broadcast. TOLO said cellphone services had been shut down but cited Taliban sources as suggesting a limited 2G signal might eventually return.

The clampdown adds to a growing list of restrictions imposed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, including curbs on women's rights, press freedom, and public dissent. The blackout also lands as the country contends with severe humanitarian challenges, from aid cutbacks and mass refugee returns to a recent earthquake that claimed thousands of lives. Experts warn the shutdown could have far-reaching consequences. Torek Farhadi, a former IMF and World Bank adviser, tells CBS that the move closes off avenues for education and business, particularly for Afghanistan's youth. "It is a deliberate decision to lead society to a blind spot," he says.

Remote work and study had been a lifeline for women and girls barred from employment or education elsewhere, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports. "After I was cut off from school, WiFi internet was a way for me to find myself again," says Nazifa, who was in ninth grade when she was prohibited from studying in 2022. "But when the WiFi was disconnected, I lost all hope," she says. "I had passed the exams and worked very hard." Maryam, who worked as an online translator before service was cut in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, says, "I'm the breadwinner of my family."