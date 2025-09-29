US Goes Big on Coal With Rescue Plan

The White House unveiled a sweeping package Monday aimed at revitalizing the nation's coal industry, a move that leans into President Trump's rejection of climate change concerns. Highlights:
- Federal officials pledged $625 million to modernize aging coal plants, which should allow some that would have otherwise closed to remain open, reports the New York Times.
- The US opened more than 13 million acres of public land to mining, while lowering the royalties companies pay to extract coal.
- The Environmental Protection Agency also rolled back regulations enacted during the Biden administration meant to limit pollution from coal-fired power plants, including curbs on carbon dioxide, mercury, and wastewater.
"In addition to drill, baby, drill, we need to mine, baby, mine," said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said at a press event flanked by coal miners. The phrase "climate change" went unmentioned as officials blamed past regulations for what they called an "ideological war on coal." The Trump administration, citing increased energy needs for artificial intelligence, aims to reverse major industry trends, as outlined by CNBC:
- Coal-burning plants generated 15% of the nation's electricity in 2024, down from 50% in 2000.
- The industry workforce has fallen from 70,000 to 40,000 in a decade.
Critics including the Sierra Club warned that the policy reversal will worsen pollution and drive up energy bills, all in the name of propping up an "aging and outdated" industry. Still, global coal demand reached a record high last year, mainly because of China.