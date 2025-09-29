US Goes Big on Coal With Rescue Plan

"In addition to drill, baby, drill, we need to mine, baby, mine," said Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said at a press event flanked by coal miners. The phrase "climate change" went unmentioned as officials blamed past regulations for what they called an "ideological war on coal." The Trump administration, citing increased energy needs for artificial intelligence, aims to reverse major industry trends, as outlined by CNBC:

Coal-burning plants generated 15% of the nation's electricity in 2024, down from 50% in 2000.

The industry workforce has fallen from 70,000 to 40,000 in a decade.

Critics including the Sierra Club warned that the policy reversal will worsen pollution and drive up energy bills, all in the name of propping up an "aging and outdated" industry. Still, global coal demand reached a record high last year, mainly because of China.