World's Last Reigning Grand Duke Is Abdicating

A monarchy at the heart of Europe is preparing for a generational change. Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg will abdicate the throne on Friday after 25 years as head of state in favor of his eldest son, Guillaume. Henri has filled the largely ceremonial role of grand duke alongside his Cuban-born wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, as the government steered the country through troubles like the 2008 financial crisis, the greatest shock to Luxembourg's economy since the 1970s, the AP reports.

The tall and reserved 70-year-old Henri was educated in France, Switzerland, and at the United Kingdom's military academy Sandhurst. His 43-year-old son followed a similar path—going to school in London, Switzerland, France, and Sandhurst before working in Belgian, German, and Spanish firms. He is married to Belgian-born Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy; they have two sons, ages 5 and 2.