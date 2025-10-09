What Happens Next With the Gaza Deal, Hostages

The broad strokes of a deal between Israel and Hamas has been struck, one that holds promise for the release of hostages and the end of two years of fighting. Details:

Israel's government meets Thursday to formally consider the first phase of the deal, and approval is "virtually certain," reports the BBC. A ceasefire would take effect immediately once that happens, along with a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza. Hostages: Hamas would then have 72 hours to return all of the approximately 20 hostages believed to be still alive. That could happen Sunday, but President Trump said that Monday is more likely, reports the Wall Street Journal. In exchange, Israel is expected to release about 250 Palestinian prisoners, per the Washington Post.