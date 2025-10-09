World | Israel-Hamas war What Happens Next With the Gaza Deal, Hostages Captives may be freed Sunday or Monday, and Trump is expected to travel to Israel By John Johnson Posted Oct 9, 2025 6:09 AM CDT Copied People celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) See 6 more photos The broad strokes of a deal between Israel and Hamas has been struck, one that holds promise for the release of hostages and the end of two years of fighting. Details: In Israel: Israel's government meets Thursday to formally consider the first phase of the deal, and approval is "virtually certain," reports the BBC. A ceasefire would take effect immediately once that happens, along with a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza. Hostages: Hamas would then have 72 hours to return all of the approximately 20 hostages believed to be still alive. That could happen Sunday, but President Trump said that Monday is more likely, reports the Wall Street Journal. In exchange, Israel is expected to release about 250 Palestinian prisoners, per the Washington Post. Fighting over? At least temporarily. It remains unclear whether the deal will ultimately translate to a permanent end to the war, per the New York Times. One key sticking point is that Hamas has so far rejected Israel's demand that it disarm, and future negotations will address that and other issues. Trump traveling: The president is expected to travel to Israel sometime this weekend, and Benjamin Netanyahu has invited him to address the Israeli parliament. Jubilation: Reuters reports a rarity in the region: "joy" among both Israelis and Palestinians. "All of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed," a young man in southern Gaza tells the outlet. "I can't breathe, I can't breathe, I can't explain what I'm feeling ... it's crazy," says Einav Zaugauker, mother of one of the remaining hostages. Read These Next Trump, Johnson aren't happy with pick for Super Bowl headliner. Feds cite ChatGPT evidence in arrest of Palisades Fire suspect. The Treasury isn't backing down from its Trump coin plan. Felix Baumgartner's death attributed to his own error. Report an error