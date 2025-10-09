WSJ Editorial: Marijuana Is a Failed Experiment

The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal is out with a scathing piece about the continued push to normalize marijuana use. "How much social and public-health damage will Americans suffer before doing a U-turn on marijuana promotion?" it asks. The editorial cites a new study out of Montgomery, Ohio, showing that more than 4 in 10 drivers in fatal crashes tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, from 2019 through most of 2024. Of particular concern to the editors is the heightened potency of today's pot, along with growing evidence about associated health risks.