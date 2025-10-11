North Korean Parade Displays a New Weapon

At a massive military parade attended by foreign leaders, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un rolled out his nuclear-armed military's most powerful weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile he may be preparing to test. The parade, which began in the rain Friday night at Pyongyang's main square and marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party, highlighted Kim's growing diplomatic footing and his relentless drive to build an arsenal that could target the continental US and his rivals in Asia. High-level Russian and Chinese officials watched the parade with Kim, the AP reports.