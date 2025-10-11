The Countries With the Most American Expats

Mexico tops the list of nations hosting the most Americans
Posted Oct 11, 2025 11:30 AM CDT
Millions of Americans live outside of the United States, according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, which recently updated its stats to see which countries host the most former residents of the USA. AARO's analysis used census data culled by the UN and from the US Census Bureau, considering those born in the US, naturalized citizens, and "accidental Americans"—those born outside of the US but with at least one parent who was born here. The top 10 nations for expats, along with how many Americans were logged there in 2023:

  1. Mexico; 1.2M
  2. Canada; 1.1M
  3. United Kingdom; 325K
  4. Israel; 281K
  5. Germany; 239K
  6. Australia; 218K
  7. South Korea; 129K
  8. France; 117K
  9. Japan; 111K
  10. Spain; 109K
More here on the stats.

