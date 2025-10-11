The Countries With the Most American Expats

Millions of Americans live outside of the United States, according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, which recently updated its stats to see which countries host the most former residents of the USA. AARO's analysis used census data culled by the UN and from the US Census Bureau, considering those born in the US, naturalized citizens, and "accidental Americans"—those born outside of the US but with at least one parent who was born here. The top 10 nations for expats, along with how many Americans were logged there in 2023: