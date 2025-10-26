How AI-Flavored Flirting Is Changing Online Dating

The rise of artificial intelligence is changing the dating game in unexpected ways, as more singles turn to tools like ChatGPT to help them craft messages and flirt online—a trend that's making it harder than ever to know who's really on the other side of the screen. Writing for the Guardian , Alexandra Jones explores the phenomenon of "chatfishing," where AI-generated banter is used to win over matches on dating apps, sometimes leading to awkward real-life encounters when the digital charm doesn't translate. Among those profiled in the story is Rachel, a 36-year-old business owner who felt a genuine connection with a man on a dating app, only to suspect she'd been "ChatGPT-ed into bed" after discovering the real-life person seemed nothing like his online persona.

Jones' piece explores the blurred lines between using AI as a conversational aid and outright deception, with some daters admitting to using ChatGPT to keep conversations flowing or to sound more thoughtful; others worry about the growing difficulty of distinguishing real emotion from algorithmic polish. The consensus, however, among dating experts and many users: Although AI can smooth out the rough edges of digital courtship, it can't manufacture real-life chemistry or replace the vulnerability required for authentic intimacy. And, as the bots become more common in the dating arena, so, too, does the skepticism: More people are spotting the telltale signs of bot-generated messages. "I think the golden age of just letting [AI] do all your messaging has passed," a 25-year-old UK man who "admits he's a prolific chatfisher" tells Jones. More here.