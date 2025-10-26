SNAP Benefits Won't Go Out on Nov. 1, Administration Says

The Department of Agriculture has announced that SNAP benefits will not be issued on Nov. 1 because of the government shutdown. The message on the department's website blames Senate Democrats for the impasse, NBC News reports. That puts more than 40 million people on track to lose their food stamp benefits this week. "Bottom line, the well has run dry," the post says. The situation:

Funding: More than 200 Democratic representatives have urged the agency to tap into the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's contingency funds to keep the aid flowing, per the Guardian. The fund has $5 billion to $6 billion in it now, per the Hill. That's not enough to cover the bill for the Nov. 1 benefits, estimated at $8 billion, but could provide partial payments to defray food costs for recipients. An internal memo says that the contingency fund can't be tapped during the shutdown, per Axios, and that states won't be reimbursed if they pick up the tab.