Posts Raise Fears About What Bass Might Do to Colosseum

The man who just took charge of Rome's top tourist attraction wants to set the record straight: The Colosseum will not be hosting any electronic dance music parties on his watch. Simone Quilici, director of the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, shared his plan to bring concerts to the almost 2,000-year-old amphitheater in an interview with an Italian newspaper, the AP reports. Then social media posts took hold: "Massive raves" were imminent, multiple accounts trumpeted, including AI-generated images of multicolor light beams shooting from the arena into the heavens.