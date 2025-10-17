Famed NYC Youth Program Had a Darker Side

A decades-old child sex abuse scandal at Manhattan's Riverside Church is finally headed for trial, bringing to light allegations against the late Ernest "Ernie" Lorch, who founded and led the church's elite Riverside Hawks basketball program. The program, which produced dozens of NBA players and was seen as a golden ticket out of poverty for many New York City kids, is alleged to have enabled Lorch's abuse of young boys for nearly 40 years. A joint deep dive by Rolling Stone and Sportico calls it "youth basketball's version of the Epstein files." Multiple former players claim the wealthy Lorch used his power, money, and access to opportunity to groom and assault them, often under the guise of discipline or mentorship.

The case is driven by testimony from 26 plaintiffs, all former players, who say the abuse led to lifelong trauma, addiction, and broken relationships. Some describe being paddled, molested, or raped by Lorch, both at the church and during team travel. The allegations first surfaced publicly in 2002 when Robert Holmes, a former player, accused Lorch of abuse and provided evidence that Lorch paid him millions in hush money. Another plaintiff, Byron Walker, has also testified to abuse and described the hold Lorch had over his athletic future. Both men say that for years, speaking out seemed impossible, given Lorch's influence and the silence of those around him.

Riverside Church, for its part, denies any knowledge of Lorch's actions and says no one in authority ever received a complaint. Plaintiffs and their attorneys say the church's basketball program marketed itself as a lifeline for underprivileged youth and functioned as a gateway to scholarships and prep schools. The program's success and the trust placed in Lorch by parents, players, and college coaches helped shield him from scrutiny. He was never paid by the church but donated large sums and was seen as a kingmaker in New York City basketball. The first trial date is set for January, under the provisions of New York's Child Victims Act. Plaintiffs are seeking more than financial damages: They want Riverside to publicly acknowledge the abuse and its impact. Read the full story.