Reuters Uncovers a Secret Mass Grave in the Syrian Desert

A Reuters investigation has uncovered a grisly, secret operation by the regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria—the relocation of thousands of bodies from a mass grave near Damascus to an even larger, hidden burial site in the Syrian desert. "Operation Move Earth" took place between 2019 and 2021, with the goal of hiding evidence of mass killings as Assad—who has since been ousted—sought to rehabilitate his image internationally. Why the move? The original grave in the town of Qutayfah had been exposed by activists during Syria's civil war and was considered one of the largest in the country, holding victims killed in prison, under interrogation, or in battle.

According to witnesses and satellite imagery analyzed by Reuters, the Assad government excavated Qutayfah and transported the remains—along with soil and maggots—by truck convoy to a new site at a military installation near the desert town of Dhumair. A colonel with the chilling nickname "master of cleansing," Mazen Ismandar, oversaw the transfer. The new mass grave contains at least 34 burial trenches stretching more than a mile across the desert, and is estimated to hold tens of thousands of bodies. The operation was shrouded in secrecy, though the stench of decay was so strong that it became an "open secret" among locals, per the story. Reuters is not revealing the precise location to help protect it from intruders before it can be properly protected. Read the full story.