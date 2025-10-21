Nutrition Influencer Dies After Home Birth

A well-known Australian food influencer and nutritionist has died at age 30 after giving birth at home, her family says. Stacey Hatfield, whose business Natural Spoonfuls promoted an all-natural, toxin-free lifestyle, died on Sept. 29 from what her husband described as "an unforeseen and extremely rare complication" following the birth of their son, Axel, NBC News reports. Hatfield's husband, Nathan Warnecke, shared the news in an emotional Instagram post . He said she was taken to a hospital, where "staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts." Axel, their firstborn, survived.

"She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him," Warnecke said. "If there's one thing that i can try and reconcile in this horrible time is that her last moments on earth were the happiest i've ever seen her." It "was her life's biggest dream to be a mom," Warnecke wrote, adding that Hatfield was able to deliver her son "on her terms, exactly the way she always dreamed of doing it." He said Hatfield "loved being pregnant" and told their son she loved him every day. He described her as "a child of the universe" who found peace in nature and had little interest in material possessions. "She was most at home in nature, surrounded by trees and sand at her feet," Warnecke said.

Her death is being investigated by the coroner but no details have been released, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Hatfield's business, Natural Spoonfuls, encouraged followers to eat whole foods and avoid chemicals as part of a holistic approach to wellness. A GoFundMe page set up by a family member notes that Hatfield and Warnecke were just two months shy of their first wedding anniversary.