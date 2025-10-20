The Repo Man Is Having a Busy Year

More Americans are falling behind on their car payments, a trend that points to growing financial strain among lower-income households. Data from Fitch Ratings shows that in January, nearly 6.5% of subprime auto loans were at least 60 days overdue, and the figure has remained close to that record high all year. Repossessions have surged and more people are trading in cars worth less than they owe. Major auto lenders, including CarMax and Ally Financial, have cautioned investors about weakening loan performance. While indicators like the rising stock market and continued consumer spending suggest the economy is resilient, the spike in auto loan delinquencies signals that financial stress is mounting among low- and middle-income families, the New York Times reports.

These households are particularly vulnerable as car ownership is often essential for work and daily life. "Distress in auto lending broadly is often seen as a bellwether to changing circumstances in the US economy because Americans, particularly in the lower-income brackets, tend to put their highest priority in auto payments," Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School tells the Guardian. The squeeze is not limited to subprime borrowers: about 2% of all auto loans are now significantly overdue, up from last year. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York notes that delinquency rates are rising across income levels and credit scores.

The situation has been exacerbated by higher car prices and interest rates, which have pushed monthly payments higher. Many lower-income buyers, who purchased used cars at inflated prices during the pandemic, now face falling vehicle values and tighter budgets. Subprime auto loans only make up a small fraction of US household debt, but the recent bankruptcies of auto-parts maker First Brands and subprime auto lender Tricolor Holdings have raised further concerns about instability at the lower end of the market. "My antenna goes up when things like that happen," JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon said last week. "I probably shouldn't say this, but when you see one cockroach, there's probably more."