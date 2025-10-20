Alleged Shoplifter Killed Outside Spirit Halloween

A security guard has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an alleged shoplifter at a Spirit Halloween store in Albuquerque. Authorities say the incident unfolded around 5pm Thursday at a Spirit Halloween store located in a former Whole Foods in the northeast of the city, KOB reports. Police say the victim, Chase Beltramo, 41, was shot and killed after allegedly attempting to leave the store with about $90 worth of merchandise he hadn't paid for. Surveillance footage reviewed by investigators shows 25-year-old security guard Josiah Armijo tackling Beltramo, then pinning him to the ground, striking him, and holding a gun to his face while shouting at him.

During the struggle, Armijo allegedly used pepper spray before ultimately firing two shots that proved fatal. Police say Beltramo was unarmed. Officers determined Armijo was justified in stopping the suspected shoplifter, but found the use of deadly force was not warranted under the circumstances. "Detectives worked with the district attorney's office through the night to figure out whether this would be justified or not," said police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos, per KRQE. "And they determined that there was enough evidence to go ahead and charge the security guard with second-degree murder."

Armijo, who is employed by a company called New Mexico Security Service, was released on his own recognizance after a court appearance Saturday, KOAT reports. He was already facing a misdemeanor battery charge connected to an incident last month, in which he allegedly "chest-bumped" a man he had ordered to leave a Dollar Tree store. "I think the safest thing for this community would be for him to never be able to possess a firearm again or be a security guard because we're looking at two cases less than a month apart where he's exhibiting violence throughout the course of his job, prosecutor Aaron Mitchell tells the Albuquerque Journal.