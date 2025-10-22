US Sanctions Russia's 2 Biggest Oil Companies

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced new sanctions Wednesday against Russia's two biggest oil companies and blasted Moscow's refusal to end its "senseless war" as US-led efforts to end the war floundered and the Ukrainian president sought more foreign military help. The sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, as well as dozens of subsidiaries, followed months of bipartisan pressure on President Trump to hit Russia with harder penalties on its oil industry, the AP reports.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire," Bessent said in a statement. "Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine."