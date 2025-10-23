GM Teases Car That Doubles as Your Personal Assistant

General Motors is ushering in an era of "immersive tech," teasing a future where you can watch a movie or answer emails while your car handles the driving, then send it to run your errands. The company announced Wednesday that by 2028, it will roll out "eyes-off" driving technology, starting with the Cadillac Escalade IQ SUV. This new feature, part of a broader tech push revealed at a New York event, promises to let drivers take their hands—and eyes—off the road, effectively turning the car into a personal assistant on wheels, per CNN . CEO Mary Barra painted a picture of daily commutes where the car not only drives itself but becomes the owner's "intelligent assistant," per CNBC .

"Imagine you step into your vehicle, you push a button, and it drives you to the office. You catch up on work, send emails, or watch an episode of your favorite show," said Barra, per CNN. "The car drops you off … then it goes to get your dry cleaning, take out for dinner, and it comes back in time so you can drive your kids to their soccer game." The initiative also includes conversational AI, set to debut in vehicles next year. GM, which has invested heavily in electric vehicles, faces ongoing challenges, including a $1.6 billion hit this year due to changes in government policy and the loss of consumer EV tax credits. Despite these setbacks, GM is betting it can lead the pack by "doing something entirely new," Barra said.

While GM is not the first to experiment with self-driving or AI features—rivals like Tesla, Waymo, and Stellantis are already in the game—no automaker has managed to bring self-driving cars to the mass market. With Chinese automakers gaining ground overseas, GM knows the clock is ticking. But execs believe the company can still leapfrog the competition, especially with new tech hires from Tesla and Apple signaling a shift to a technology-first mindset. "We have got to be the best, period," said GM President Mark Reuss, noting that innovation—not imitation—will keep GM in the race.