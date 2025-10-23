Trump Authorizes FEMA Aid, but Not for Blue States

President Trump approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe late Wednesday, while denying requests from Vermont, Illinois, and Maryland and leaving other states waiting longer for answers. The decisions fell mostly along party lines, with Trump touting on social media Wednesday that he had "won BIG" in Alaska in the last three presidential elections and that it was his "honor" to deliver for the "incredible Patriots" of Missouri, a state he also won three times, the AP reports.
The disaster declarations authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support recipients with federal financial assistance to repair public infrastructure damaged by disasters and, in some cases, provide survivors money for repairs and temporary housing.
- While Trump has approved more disaster declarations than he's denied this year, he has also repeatedly floated the idea of "phasing out" FEMA, saying he wants states to take more responsibility for disaster response and recovery. States already take the lead in disasters but depend on federal assistance when the needs exceed what they can manage alone. Trump has taken longer to approve disaster declaration requests than any previous administration, including his first, according to an AP analysis.
- The states approved for disaster declarations include Alaska, which filed an expedited request after experiencing back-to-back storms this month that wrecked coastal villages, displaced 2,000 residents, and killed at least one person. Trump approved a 100% cost share of disaster-related expenses for 90 days.
- North Dakota and Nebraska will also receive public assistance for August severe weather, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota was approved for both public and individual assistance for a June storm that felled thousands of trees across its tribal lands.
- Trump denied four requests, including Maryland's appeal for reconsideration after the state was denied a disaster declaration for May flooding that severely impacted the state's two westernmost counties.
- Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, denounced the decision in a statement Thursday, calling the final denial "deeply frustrating." "President Trump and his Administration have politicized disaster relief, and our communities are the ones who will pay the price," said Moore. Maryland met the conditions necessary to qualify for public assistance, according to a preliminary damage assessment, but Trump, who has the final decision on the declarations, denied the state's request.
- Trump also denied Vermont a major disaster declaration for July 10 floods after the state waited over nine weeks for a decision. The damages far exceed what some of the small towns impacted can afford on their own, said Eric Forand, Vermont's emergency management director.
- The other denials included an application from Illinois for individual assistance for three counties impacted in July by severe storms and flooding, and one from Alaska to rebuild a public safety building that burned in a July electrical fire.