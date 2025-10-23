Trump Authorizes FEMA Aid, but Not for Blue States

President Trump approved major disaster declarations for Alaska, Nebraska, North Dakota, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe late Wednesday, while denying requests from Vermont, Illinois, and Maryland and leaving other states waiting longer for answers. The decisions fell mostly along party lines, with Trump touting on social media Wednesday that he had "won BIG" in Alaska in the last three presidential elections and that it was his "honor" to deliver for the "incredible Patriots" of Missouri, a state he also won three times, the AP reports.