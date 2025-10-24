There Are Points Being Made With Fast East Wing Demolition

Almost before Americans knew it was happening, the East Wing of the White House was torn down. The demolition is shocking, Philip Kennicott writes in a column in the Washington Post, but for Trump, making fast work of the East Wing demolition and ballroom construction highlights a series of points. With the government shut down, the project provides "a stark contrast to the dysfunction of Congress and, by extension, the torpid rhythms of democratic self-governance," Kennicott says. The president embodies his self-proclaimed image of a master builder who can cut through red tape. Trump is setting the precedent that history, laws, and procedures don't matter, that there's no need for collaboration or review in the construction even of buildings this important to the nation.