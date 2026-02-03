The Case for Why You Should Donate a Kidney

Seven years ago, New York Times columnist German Lopez donated one of his kidneys to a total stranger. In his latest column, he makes the case for why everyone should consider doing the same. "In a time that feels increasingly chaotic and out of control, helping people, directly and materially, remains one of the few actions we can take to immediately make the world better," he writes. Lopez argues that the need is great, the risk to donors small, and the satisfaction immense. He counts his act as "the most fulfilling experience of my life."