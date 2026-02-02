10 Spots. Guess How Many Black Coaches Got Hired?

The NFL had 10 coaching vacancies at the end of this season. Nine have been filled, and the last one is about to be. Of those 10, not a single owner picked a Black head coach, writes Jerry Brewer at the Athletic . It's an incredible stat given that 77% of players are Black. Incredible, and yet not surprising, he adds:

Brewer examines the choices made and finds it incomprehensible that worthy candidates such as Vance Joseph of the Broncos and Nate Scheelhaase of the Rams didn't get offers. Instead, owners largely keep recycling the same names—even though this system is clearly not working for them. Consider what happened the last time the league had 10 vacancies, in 2022: Eight of those coaches already have been fired. The league talks a good game on diversity, but the real-world results tell the real story, writes Brewer. Read his full column.