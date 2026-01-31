He Had His First Colonoscopy, Found It 'Wonderful'

In one sense, it's a fairly typical plea: Sam Anderson just had his first colonoscopy in middle age, and he encourages others to do the same. But Anderson's essay in the New York Times Magazine takes a unique approach to this idea, one that has nothing to do with health benefits. "It turns out that despite everything you've heard, getting a colonoscopy is wonderful," he writes. "It's the most fun I've had since the sunniest summer days of my childhood. I would like everyone to experience this bliss as often as possible." And yes, he includes the notorious body cleanse necessary the day before, which "was as liberating as a spa day. ... All I had to do, all day long, was liquefy my entire insides."