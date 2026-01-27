She Lets Her Child Watch TV, but There's a Catch

Writer JoAnna Novak has a 6-year-old son who likes to watch Paw Patrol. Yes, she is fully aware of the TV-is-bad-for-kids narrative, but Novak has found a way to make it work in her family. In a New York Times essay, she explains that she's begun watching episodes with him. And not watching while checking email or reading a magazine—she means watching with her full attention on the show, and her son: