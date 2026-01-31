She Makes a Case for Letting Teens Loiter

In an Atlantic essay, Julie Beck writes of a "boomlet" across the US in curfews or restrictions that bar unaccompanied minors from congregating. It might be the local Target store, or a mall, a movie theater, or even an entire city for certain hours. The rules are typically put in place to curb shoplifting, rowdiness, or something along those lines, but the problem is that "all of these constraints significantly erode teens' ability to participate in society," writes Beck. "They compound the well-documented problem of teen loneliness and poor mental health. And they are a reflection of an adult society that resists taking responsibility for, or even tolerating the presence of, children in public."

Beck's piece digs into the arguments of those in favor of such restrictions and finds them lacking. "This latest wave of restrictions seems to rest on the questionable assumption that teens are inherently a threat and that banning them would instill order," she writes. The essay cites studies suggesting that curfews do not reliably reduce crime and are enforced unevenly, with Black and Native American youths disproportionately arrested. What's more, businesses seem fine to banish all adolescents when a relative few misbehave.

Do we magically expect teens to turn 18 and become responsible citizens if we've prevented them from practicing and gaining experience along the way, wonders Beck. "Coming of age requires learning independence, figuring out who you are and how you relate to the world," she writes. "This is hard to do if you're forbidden from even buying a chicken sandwich without a grown-up looking over your shoulder." Read the full piece.