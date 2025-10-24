Dinos Were Doing Great— Until the Asteroid Hit

A new study challenges the long-held idea that dinosaurs were already on the verge of extinction when a giant asteroid struck Earth 66 million years ago. Instead, new research suggests they were thriving up until the moment disaster struck. The study, published in Science , relies on improved dating techniques applied to fossils from New Mexico's Ojo Alamo Formation. While the site has been explored for more than a century, the age of fossils there has been debated due to the erosion of the telltale iridium layer—debris from the asteroid impact that marked the end of the dinosaur era and sent 75% of the planet's species into extinction, per National Geographic .

Researchers led by New Mexico State University's Andrew Flynn used two modern methods—analyzing paleomagnetic signatures and measuring argon in sandstone crystals—to more precisely date the fossils. Their findings indicate the dinosaurs at this site lived within 340,000 years of the extinction event, with evidence of a diverse population in that window. "It doesn't seem like they were doomed to extinction," says Baylor University's Dan Peppe, a co-author of the study, per the Washington Post. "They were doing quite well. They're abundant and diverse all the way up to [the end]."

Not everyone is convinced. Some paleontologists point to global data suggesting dinosaurs were already in decline, possibly due to climate change, before the asteroid landed the final blow. Michael Benton, a University of Bristol paleontologist not involved in the study, called the new dates "very exciting," but warned against drawing global conclusions from one site.