Photo of California Teens in 'Human Swastika' Sparks Anger

A photo showing eight California high school students forming a human swastika on a football field has triggered widespread outrage and concerns about antisemitism in the Bay Area. The image, originally posted on social media by a Branham High School student in San Jose, included a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, the Guardian reports. The post was quickly removed from Instagram, but not before it was widely circulated and drew hundreds of comments online. School officials said the incident was reported through an anonymous tip line, and principal Beth Silbergeld described the act as "troubling and unacceptable," emphasizing that it does not reflect the broader community's values. Citing federal privacy laws, the school declined to identify the students involved or specify what disciplinary actions might be taken, but Silbergeld said they would face "justice," NBC News reports.

She added, "Our message to the community is clear: this was a disturbing and unacceptable act of antisemitism. Actions that target, demean, or threaten Jewish students have no place on our campuses." The Bay Area Jewish Coalition said the impact of the photo reached beyond San Jose. "To have children echoing Hitler's words is frankly just shocking and heartbreaking, and the entire community has been rocked by this," said BAJC spokesperson Tali Klima. Maya Bronicki, the BAJC's education lead, attributed the incident in part to a lack of education on the Holocaust and hate symbols.

"We have absolute faith that if the district takes actual measures to teach students the right lessons about being inclusive and anti-hate, that Jews are a minority that deserve compassion and understanding and deserve to be equal to everyone else in this education system, then that would be a huge step towards tomorrow's society," she said. The Campbell Union High School District said it plans to work with the BAJC, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Bay Area to address the harm caused by the incident and increase education on antisemitism and related issues, SFGate reports.