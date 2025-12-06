Idea to Shield Astronauts From Radiation: Mold

A black mold discovered inside the ruins of the Chernobyl nuclear plant may be able to feed on radiation, and scientists are now exploring whether it could one day protect astronauts from cosmic rays in deep space. The mold, first spotted by microbiologist Nelli Zhdanova in 1997, appears to not only survive but thrive in one of the most radioactive environments on Earth, growing toward sources of radiation inside the damaged reactor, per the BBC . ScienceAlert notes that more than three dozen species of mold have been found at the Chernobyl site. Zhdanova's research found that the fungi, packed with the pigment melanin, weren't just tolerating radiation—they seemed to be using it, potentially harnessing the energy for growth, a phenomenon some scientists now call "radiosynthesis."

The idea is that melanin, known for protecting human skin from ultraviolet rays, might also shield these fungi from even more dangerous ionizing radiation and help them convert that into energy. Follow-up experiments by other researchers, including nuclear scientist Ekaterina Dadachova, found that melanized fungi exposed to radiation grew faster than those that weren't, supporting the theory that the mold was somehow feeding on the radiation's energy. Not all melanized fungi show this effect, and the exact mechanism remains unproven, but the findings have drawn interest from organizations like NASA, which is investigating whether similar fungi could be used to shield astronauts.

The same species of fungus that was discovered at Chernobyl, Cladosporium sphaerospermum, was sent in 2018 to the International Space Station, where it also appeared to grow faster when exposed to space radiation. Researchers found that even a thin layer of the mold could block some radiation, raising the possibility that fungal-based materials could be used as lightweight, self-regenerating radiation shields for future moon or Mars bases. Transporting traditional shielding materials like metal, plastics, glass, or water is costly and/or cumbersome, so scientists are exploring whether fungal "myco-architecture" could offer a more practical solution. Vice's observation: "Even in places we broke in spectacular fashion, life keeps trying new tricks we still hardly understand."