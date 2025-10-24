Report: US 'E-Waste Brokers' Are Overwhelming SE Asia

Millions of tons of discarded electronics from the US are being shipped overseas, much of it to developing countries in Southeast Asia unprepared to safely handle hazardous waste, per a new report. Environmental watchdog Basel Action Network said a two-year investigation found at least 10 US companies exporting used electronics to Asia and the Middle East, in what it says is a "hidden tsunami" of electronic waste, per the AP.

Rapid growth: Electronic waste includes discarded devices like phones and computers containing both valuable materials and toxic metals like lead, cadmium, and mercury. As gadgets are replaced faster, global e-waste is growing five times quicker than it's formally recycled.