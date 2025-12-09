Police Fault Nancy Mace in Airport Flap

A police investigation has faulted Rep. Nancy Mace for a profanity-filled outburst at Charleston Airport in October , saying the congresswoman's behavior left airport staff "visibly upset" and escalated a minor miscommunication into "a spectacle." The internal investigation by the Charleston Airport Police Department, obtained by the Washington Post through a public records request, provides new details about the incident, in which the South Carolina Republican berated police and TSA officers after a delay in finding her official escort.

Mace, who was traveling to Chicago, reportedly unleashed a string of insults, calling officers "f---ing idiots" and "f---ing incompetent" and declaring herself a "f---ing representative" in front of airport workers and other travelers, the Post and Courier reports. One airport employee described Mace's tone as "very nasty, very rude," while others said the episode left staff feeling "downtrodden."

The report found that a minor mix-up—an officer had the wrong color of Mace's car—contributed to the delay, but concluded that Mace's repeated failure to follow procedures and her reaction to the situation caused unnecessary disruption. Investigators noted that Mace is often late and difficult to coordinate with, and that she and her staff have a pattern of poor communication with airport officials.

Mace's office, however, described the report as "a full exoneration" and said the congresswoman remains focused on issues important to South Carolina, where she is running for governor. In other news, Mace railed against House Republican leadership in a New York Times op-ed Monday, the Hill reports. In the piece being described as "scorched earth," Mace says, among other things, "Nancy Pelosi was a more effective House speaker than any Republican this century."