On a Tropical Isle, Possible Grim Hints of US Strikes

In Trinidad, a grim mystery has surfaced along the island's northeastern coast: mutilated bodies washing ashore shortly after US military strikes in the Caribbean. The first corpse, bearing burn marks and missing limbs, appeared in Cumana soon after a widely reported US attack on a boat in early September, per the New York Times . Another body followed days later, fueling local speculation that both were victims of the US operation targeting alleged drug traffickers from Venezuela. The situation has cast an uneasy spotlight on Trinidad and Tobago's government, led by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who stands apart from other Caribbean leaders in supporting the US campaign.

While officials say the US strikes target drug runners, critics—including legal experts and United Nations specialists—question the legality of attacking civilians in international waters. Some Trinidadians suspect their government's loyalty to Washington has stifled transparency about the bodies, which remain unclaimed and unidentified in local morgues. Trinidad's support for the US campaign is partly explained by economic interests: US backing is seen as critical for the country's natural gas sector.

But this stance has isolated Trinidad from its neighbors in the regional CARICOM bloc, which includes more than 20 Caribbean nations, most of which oppose foreign military intervention in the Caribbean. Meanwhile, tensions with Venezuela have escalated, with Venezuelan officials accusing Trinidad of complicity in extrajudicial killings. Last week, the US Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago warned Americans to steer clear of US government facilities on the two islands, "due to a heightened state of alert," per the AP.