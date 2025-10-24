Ford Leads Climbers on a Record Day

The data on inflation is encouraging because it could mean less pain for lower- and middle-income households struggling with still-high increases in prices every month, the AP reports. More important for Wall Street, it could clear the way for the Federal Reserve to keep cutting interest rates in hopes of giving a boost to the slowing job market. Following the inflation report, traders continue to bet on a near certainty that the Fed will cut rates at its next two meetings, including one next week. "Right now, Fed officials are more concerned about the labor market than about inflation," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. "Without any evidence to the contrary, there's nothing to really change their minds about cutting."

On Wall Street, Ford Motor Co. revved 12.2% higher to lead all companies in the S&P 500 after the automaker topped analysts' expectations for profit in the latest quarter. Ford said its business is running at the high end of the range for financial performance this year that it forecast in February. Intel added 0.3% after reporting profit for the latest quarter that blew past analysts' expectations. CEO Lip-Bu Tan credited the artificial intelligence boom with "accelerating demand for compute and creating attractive opportunities." Google's parent company climbed 2.7% after Anthropic announced an expansion worth tens of billions of dollars, through which it would increase usage of Google cloud technologies for its AI chatbot, Claude.