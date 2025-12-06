Sheen Pushes Back on Ex's Ask for $15M in Child Support

In his new book, Charlie Sheen reveals he hasn't had a girlfriend in eight years. What he does have: an ex-wife now going after him for what she says is a hefty amount of unpaid child support that stretches back more than a decade. USA Today reports that on Thursday, Brooke Mueller, 48, who was Sheen's third wife, filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that her 60-year-old ex is on the hook for close to $9 million for their twin 16-year-old sons, Bob and Max. Mueller's filing says the unpaid (or sometimes partially paid) $55,000-per-month tab goes back to 2011 and asks the Two and a Half Men star to make everything current through this month. Mueller's papers also insist that Sheen pay the $8,967,600 or otherwise respond to her filing within 30 days.