Sheen Pushes Back on Ex's Ask for $15M in Child Support

In his new book, Charlie Sheen reveals he hasn't had a girlfriend in eight years. What he does have: an ex-wife now going after him for what she says is a hefty amount of unpaid child support that stretches back more than a decade. USA Today reports that on Thursday, Brooke Mueller, 48, who was Sheen's third wife, filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging that her 60-year-old ex is on the hook for close to $9 million for their twin 16-year-old sons, Bob and Max. Mueller's filing says the unpaid (or sometimes partially paid) $55,000-per-month tab goes back to 2011 and asks the Two and a Half Men star to make everything current through this month. Mueller's papers also insist that Sheen pay the $8,967,600 or otherwise respond to her filing within 30 days.
Mueller claims Sheen also owes her $6.4 million in interest and another $25,000 for legal fees. A rep for Sheen, however, makes note of Mueller's struggles in their response. "Brooke has been in and out of rehab for the past 15 years, while Charlie has had 100% custody of the kids, which is why she is not entitled to any child support," the spokesperson tells TMZ. Mueller has spoken publicly of her issues with substance abuse, and People notes it has seen paperwork showing that Sheen and Mueller share legal custody of the boys, contingent on Mueller staying clear of drugs and alcohol. The boys' primary residence, however, is noted to be with Sheen. Mueller and Sheen were married from 2008 to 2011.