California Is Getting Tough on 'Aquatic Feral Pigs'

California hunters will soon have the green light to kill mute swans, a move state officials say is aimed at controlling a "destructive, non-native" species. Starting Jan. 1, anyone with a hunting license can take the birds at any time, while landowners and lessees are allowed to do so without a permit or license. In a news release , the California Department of Fish and Wildlife describes mute swans as territorial, aggressive, and disruptive to native wildlife, noting that the birds feed heavily on submerged vegetation. "These habitats are limited in California and are essential for many sensitive native species as well as for breeding ducks and other wetland-dependent birds," the department says.

CDFW spokesperson Melania Weaver tells SFGate that the birds, which can eat up to 8 pounds of vegetation a day, are like "aquatic feral pigs." Mute swans were brought from Europe to New York in the late 1800s "for display at zoos, parks, and private estates," according to a CDFW fact page. "A small number of these swans escaped captivity and others are believed to have been intentionally released. California officials say the swans were first identified in the Suisun and Napa marshes during a 2007 survey and now number 6,900 statewide. They are classified as a "restricted and detrimental species"—one that is illegal to import, transport, or possess in California.

Mute swans are present year-round and, while quieter than other swan species, aren't entirely silent. "They will grunt, snort, or hiss to communicate, especially if they feel threatened," the CDFW says. The agency notes that the swans don't mix well with people—or other birds. They "disrupt nesting activity of native waterfowl by chasing birds from their nests and have been reported to physically injure, or even kill, other birds," the CDFW says. They have also "been reported to attack people and, in some cases, have critically injured children and pets."

As a non-native species, they are not protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The new policy, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month, places mute swans in the company of two other invasive birds, English sparrows and European starlings, which can be killed by licensed California hunters at any time, the Los Angeles Times reports.