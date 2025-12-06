Fashion World Stunned by Big Move at Versace

In a move that caught fashion insiders and fans off guard, Dario Vitale is out as Versace's creative director after just eight months and one high-profile collection. The announcement came close on the heels of Prada Group's $1.4 billion acquisition of Versace, stirring speculation about a new direction for the iconic brand, per the New York Times . Vitale, who stepped into the top role following Donatella Versace's transition to chief brand ambassador, had earned positive notices for a debut collection that connected with both critics and Gen Z audiences.

Vitale's designs gained attention from celebrities like Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, and Lorde and were widely shared on social media. Commentators called the collection a progressive change for Versace and praised the 42-year-old for bringing a fresh perspective to the house's storied image. Despite the buzz, however, rumors of a short tenure dogged Vitale from the start, with questions about support for his vision from Donatella and Prada. Some industry observers saw his unexpected exit as tied to management changes following the sale, noting that Vitale was hired by the prior owner, Capri Holdings, and wasn't Prada's choice.

Prada Group's parting statement thanked Vitale for his "outstanding contribution" during the company's "transition period." Vitale has yet to comment, with the Guardian noting that his most recent Instagram post, from Wednesday, was a Versace ad. Retailers and analysts are now left wondering about the stability and direction of the brand, especially given the growing trend of rapid turnover among creative leads in high fashion. The AP notes Vitale's last day with the company will be on Friday. Until a successor is named, Versace's creative team will be overseen by chief executive Emmanuel Gintzburger.