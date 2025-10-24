Two Hikers Taking Photos at Summit Hit by Lightning

Two hikers were struck by lightning while taking photos at the summit of an Arizona mountain, but both survived. The separate incidents unfolded on Wednesday at Humphreys Peak in northern Arizona, reports Fox News . The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the two men did not know each other and were not hiking together—they just happened to be snapping photos at the summit around the same time. One man's phone was thrown about 30 yards by the lightning strike, but the other man was able to use his to call for help, per Live5 .

Severe weather—lightning, hail, and heavy rain—prevented the use of aircraft for the rescues, and search-and-rescue teams used utility vehicles to get as close as possible before proceeding on foot. Both men were brought off the mountain—one needed to be carried out by stretcher—and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation before being released. Lightning is responsible for about 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries each year in the US, with roughly 25 million strikes recorded annually, according to the National Weather Service.

The Arizona Daily Sun adds another wrinkle to that day on the mountain: As rescuers were trying to reach the men, they received another call from two lost teenagers who went off the trail after encountering a bear. Some of the rescuers peeled off, found the teens, and escorted them down the mountain.