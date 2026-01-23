Amanda Knox Returns to Italy to Confront Former Prosecutor

Amanda Knox's return to Italy was for one significant reason: to confront the man she once blamed for destroying her life. In the new Hulu documentary Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy, Knox and her husband, filmmaker Chris Robinson, chronicle her decision to confront retired Italian prosecutor Giuliano Mignini, who led the case that sent her to prison for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, per KOMO . Knox was ultimately exonerated by Italy's highest court, but she says the trauma never left. The film, built from footage Robinson began shooting in 2019, shows Knox in unvarnished moments—panic attacks, tears, quiet victories—at home on Washington's Vashon Island and during her return to Italy.

Knox says becoming pregnant pushed her to revisit the past. She describes feeling as if her unresolved trauma was "poison" that could potentially affect her relationship with her daughter unless she confronted it. "There was this deep curiosity in me to try to understand this person who decided that I was a dangerous person, who deserved to spend the most years of my life in prison," she told People last year. That decision led to her confronting Mignini—not with the goal of absolution, she says, but of understanding. Over time, the two formed an unexpected connection, however. Knox now describes him as someone she cares about and accepts "warts and all," per KOMO, believing the damage he caused her wasn't due to deliberate cruelty.

The two now remain in occasional contact, trading messages about everyday things, including YouTube clips. Robinson says watching Knox extend an olive branch to the former prosecutor shifted how he handles his own conflicts, and he hopes viewers see a broader message about accountability in the justice system. The film includes other exonerees and individuals tied to the Innocence Project to place Knox's story in a wider pattern of wrongful convictions and the rarity of apologies from officials.

Knox and Robinson even share matching tattoos that outline their personal rules for difficult conversations, which include common ground and compassion. As Knox, now 38, puts it, the project is her attempt to answer a question survivors often face: "Do you wait for the world to do you justice, or do you make justice for yourself?" Mouth of the Wolf is set to stream on Hulu beginning Monday. Check out the trailer here.