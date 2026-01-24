Videos Undercut DHS Version of Minneapolis Killing

Videos showing the killing by federal agents Saturday of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse protesting ICE's actions in Minneapolis, appear to contract Homeland Security officials' account of the confrontation. Federal officials said Pretti was approaching Border Patrol agents with a handgun and intended to "massacre" them. But video reviewed by the New York Times appears to show Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, as he moves toward a protester who had been pepper-sprayed. Both of Pretti's hands were visible before agents pull him down from behind and opened fire. Open carry is legal in Minnesota.