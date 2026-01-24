US  | 
Trump blames local officials, who tell the administration to get agents out of Minnesota
Videos Undercut DHS Version of Minneapolis Killing
Federal agents apprehend a person in Minneapolis after a federal agent fatally shot a man on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026.   (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Videos showing the killing by federal agents Saturday of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old Veterans Affairs nurse protesting ICE's actions in Minneapolis, appear to contract Homeland Security officials' account of the confrontation. Federal officials said Pretti was approaching Border Patrol agents with a handgun and intended to "massacre" them. But video reviewed by the New York Times appears to show Pretti holding a phone, not a gun, as he moves toward a protester who had been pepper-sprayed. Both of Pretti's hands were visible before agents pull him down from behind and opened fire. Open carry is legal in Minnesota.

  • DHS account: The man who was shot approached officers carrying out immigration enforcement with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and resisted attempts to disarm him, said Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin in a statement. "Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots," McLaughlin said, per the Washington Post. Federal officials posted photos of a handgun they said Pretti was carrying.
  • The shooting: A Times analysis of social media video concluded that agents fired at least 10 shots in about five seconds, and Minneapolis Chief Brian O'Hara said investigators believe at least two agents discharged their weapons. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz rejected the claim that Pretti posed a threat, calling it "nonsense" and saying, "Thank God we have video."

  • Protesters gather: The shooting drew immediate reaction in Minneapolis, where federal agents have shot at least two other people this month, including 37-year-old Renee Good. Protesters at the scene on Saturday demanded that local police arrest the agents; officers responded with tear gas and flash-bang devices.
  • National Guard: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked for National Guard help in protecting the site where the shooting occurred, and Walz activated the Guard as officers as protesters clashed. Frey also said city police officers' days off have been canceled.
  • Administration responds: President Trump blamed the mayor and governor for the killing, saying they were "inciting Insurrection" to distract from a fraud scandal in Minnesota, per the Hill. Although no investigation had yet taken place, administration officials labeled Pretti a "domestic terrorist," per the Times. "This looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement," said Greg Bovino, the Border Patrol official in charge of agents there.

  • State investigation: Drew Evans, head of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said federal agents initially blocked state investigators from the scene, a public sidewalk, prompting his agency to try to obtain a search warrant to gain access.
  • Local officials: Frey said the Trump administration is terrorizing Minneapolis. "How many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end?" he asked. Walz said the presence of federal agents in Minnesota is the main problem. "They killed a man, created chaos, pushed down protesters, threw gas indiscriminately and then we're left to clean up," he said. Walz said he talked to White House officials twice Saturday, once to ask that the administration "get the agents out of here" and once to specify that Minnesota officials will investigate the latest shooting.

