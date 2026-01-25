Aleppo Endured the War. Rebuilding Is a Different Matter

With Bashar al-Assad out of power, residents of Aleppo who were forced to flee during the nation's long civil war are returning from abroad or refugee camps. But as the Guardian reports, a major problem greets them: An estimated two-thirds of the city lies in rubble, and it could take decades for the city to resemble its prewar self. For now, reconstruction is mostly improvised and individual—cement bags guarded at night, cinder blocks salvaged by hand from debris. The absence of coordinated state-led recovery efforts has left people to reclaim what they can and make incremental repairs just to survive. "What can people do?" asks one local politician. "They can't afford rents and don't want to live in tents any more."