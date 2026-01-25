World  | 
One of Russia's Last 'Old Believers' Still Lives in Siberia

In 1978 in Siberia, Soviet geologists discovered isolated Lykov family, who'd fled into forest in the '30s
One of Russia's Last 'Old Believers' Still Lives in Siberia
Stock photo of a winter in Siberia.   (Getty Images/isoft)

Soviet geologists expected rocks, not a religion-fueled time warp, when they spotted a lone garden deep in Siberia in 1978. Writing for the Guardian, Sophie Pinkham revisits the Lykov family, so-called Old Believers who fled into the conifer forests known as the taiga in the 1930s to escape Soviet rule and preserve a 17th-century version of Russian Orthodox beliefs—no priests, no modern technology, not even bread. For more than four decades, they survived on potatoes, pine nuts, and wild plants and adhered to a rigid code of what was "allowed," raising children who'd never seen a wheel and who learned to read on birch bark.

Pinkham tracks how, after their discovery in the late '70s, the Lykovs transformed from near-mythic hermits to a national obsession. Today, the last surviving daughter of four Lykov children, Agafia, still lives in the forest, but with a helicopter SOS button, a cabin funded by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and a growing YouTube footprint that turns her austere life into digital spectacle. Pinkham's piece uses Agafia's story to probe Russian ideas of holiness, isolation, and self-sufficiency—and how living outside of history now requires state and billionaire support. Check out pictures of the family here, or read the full piece.

