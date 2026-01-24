Some British MPs Will Have to Find New Watering Holes

British lawmakers can still raise a glass in most places—but more than 1,400 pubs and restaurants say Labour MPs can drink somewhere else. The unusual boycott began at the Old Thatch, a 17th-century pub in Wimborne, in southern England, where landlord Andy Lennox put up a "No Labour MPs" sign after the government announced a coming hike in business rates, Britain's tax on commercial property. Within weeks, hundreds of venues followed suit, targeting all Labour legislators over a change landlords say will add thousands of dollars a year to already strained bottom lines, per the New York Times .

The timing of the tax announcement, which came just before the Christmas rush, helped turn the protest into a national story and appears to have forced a rethink at Downing Street. The Labour government, accused by critics of repeated policy reversals, is now poised to soften the increase, with finance chief Rachel Reeves promising extra support for pubs and more details "in the next few days." Lennox, who runs eight pubs and restaurants, is holding the boycott in place until he sees specifics and is pushing for a broader tax cut: a reduction in the value-added tax on hospitality from 20% to 13%.

Lennox told the BBC last month that his ban came about only because the government hadn't addressed the hospitality industry's needs. "It's as if somebody has pushed the wrong button and, instead of taxing Amazon and the warehouses, they're taxing us instead," he said. The UKHospitality trade group says the average pub faces a 15% jump in business rates in 2026, on top of years of pressure from Brexit-related staffing problems, pandemic lockdowns, higher energy costs, and increases in the minimum wage and payroll taxes, per the Times.

Supporters of the ban believe shutting out MPs is a rare way for small operators to get noticed. Critics, including local Labour MP Tom Hayes, argue that barring elected representatives undermines the idea of pubs as open community hubs and makes it harder for them to advocate for the sector they're now not allowed to enter. "The local pub is where we used to go with the kids and just be a normal family," one MP tells the Guardian. "But the last few times we've just ended up being shouted at by other customers. Now I'm not even sure we'll be able to get in."