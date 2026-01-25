Savannah Guthrie Tears Up Hearing Her 'New' Voice

Today host demonstrates the before-and-after of vocal surgery in video
Posted Jan 25, 2026 7:31 AM CST

Savannah Guthrie is returning to Today after taking a hiatus for a scary medical procedure given her job: vocal cord surgery. In a video segment that aired Friday, the 54-year-old co-anchor demonstrated how her voice had deteriorated over the years, forcing the move. The video also shows the moment Guthrie hears her new voice after having two growths removed. When Dr. Peak Woo asks her to say something ordinary, Guthrie responds, "Good morning, today is Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026." Then, after a beat: "I am using my voice for the first time and it sounds [so] good I could cry." She then broke into tears and hugged her doctor.

