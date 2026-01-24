Federal Agents Kill Man in Minneapolis

Another person was shot to death Saturday by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told the AP that the person killed, who was identified by the police chief as a 37-year-old man, had a firearm with two magazines and distributed a photo of a handgun she said he was carrying. Gov. Tim Walz announced the fatal shooting in a post, saying he had talked to the White House about it and demanding that President Trump end his anti-immigration operation in the state. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot to death Renee Good, 37, in her vehicle on Jan. 7. "Minnesota has had it," Walz said in a post. "This is sickening."

Daily protests have been held in the Twin Cities since Good was killed. After the shooting Saturday, an angry crowd gathered and screamed profanities at federal officers, calling them cowards and telling them to go home. The federal force set off tear gas and stun grenades at the site, which is blocks from where Good was shot, per the Washington Post. FBI agents pulled up in armored vehicles. One officer responded mockingly as he walked away, telling protesters, "Boo hoo." Agents elsewhere shoved a yelling protester into a car.

Video posted on social media shows the shooting from a distance. In the footage, which the New York Times has verified: Several people who apparently are federal agents wrestle a person down to the sidewalk while at least one officer hits the person with an object. Several apparent gunshots are heard. The agents scatter, and someone falls. Walz later posted: "Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."