$1.5M Wristwatch Is Dedicated to Zoo Run by Billionaire's Son

A wildlife sanctuary that's off-limits to the public now has a wristwatch most people will never be able to afford. Luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co has unveiled a gem-encrusted timepiece dedicated to Vantara, the private animal reserve owned by Anant Ambani, youngest son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, per the BBC . At the center of the watch's dial sits a hand-painted miniature of Anant on a chair, surrounded by sculpted figures of a lion and a Bengal tiger. Industry group Watchopea pegs the value of the watch at about $1.5 million, though the company hasn't released an official price and says it's not yet in stores.

The watch is billed by Jacob & Co in a social media post as a "tribute to ... Vantara," with Anant's figurine meant to represent "stewardship and responsibility." The piece reportedly contains close to 400 precious stones, including diamonds, green sapphires, and garnets. Vantara, near Mukesh Ambani's giant oil refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is described by the family as a private rescue and rehabilitation center spanning some 3,500 acres and housing more than 2,000 species, including lions, tigers, and elephants.

The facility drew scrutiny last year over accusations of illegal animal acquisition and mistreatment, but a panel appointed by India's Supreme Court said it found no evidence of wrongdoing. The site has also doubled as a high-profile party venue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara in 2025, and it later hosted parts of Anant Ambani's widely covered prewedding celebrations, attended by Bollywood stars, global business leaders like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, and such celebrities as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian.