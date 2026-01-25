William Foege's Strategy Helped Defeat Smallpox

William Foege, the physician whose vaccination strategy became central to eliminating smallpox worldwide—one of history's greatest public health victories—died Saturday. Foege, 89, died at his home in Atlanta at 89, his family said; a colleague said the cause was congestive heart failure. A former missionary doctor and CDC director, Foege helped devise the "ring vaccination" approach in Nigeria in the late 1960s, targeting vaccines to infected people, their contacts, and surrounding communities instead of trying to immunize entire populations at once. The tactic, refined in West and Central Africa and later in India, became the backbone of the global campaign that led the World Health Organization in 1980 to certify smallpox as the first human disease eradicated, the New York Times reports.

Along with Drs. Donald Henderson and J. Donald Millar, Foege is widely credited as a principal architect of that effort. "It wasn't a new strategy," Foege said in 2020. "We showed that you could forget about mass vaccination and go right to the second part." A cook in Somalia was reported to have had the last reported case of smallpox in 1978, Foege said. As director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1977 to 1983, under Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan, Foege broadened the agency's scope beyond infectious disease to issues such as auto injuries and gun violence, drawing political opposition from the National Rifle Association and some Republicans.

He oversaw the agency's early response to AIDS, shifting staff and money to study what was then a little-understood illness while pressing, mostly behind the scenes, for more federal resources and resisting congressional calls to identify infected patients by name. After leaving the CDC, Foege helped drive a sharp rise in childhood immunizations through the Task Force for Child Survival, then advised the Carter Center and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where his work contributed to the launch of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Foege's later years included public criticism of US pandemic responses and of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s stance on vaccines, which he argued endangered public health. In 2012, Barack Obama awarded Foege the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "If you look at the simple metric of who has saved the most lives, he is right up there with the pantheon," said Dr. Tom Frieden, a former CDC director, per the AP. "Smallpox eradication has prevented hundreds of millions of deaths."