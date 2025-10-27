Stocks Hit Records as Gold Dips Below $4K

Keurig Dr Pepper climbed 7.6% Monday after reporting profit for the latest quarter that matched analysts' expectations. The company behind Canada Dry and Green Mountain coffee said it benefited from higher prices for K-Cup products, among other things. Some of Wall Street's most influential stocks are set to report their results this week, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft on Wednesday, and Amazon and Apple on Thursday. They'll need to deliver big growth and justify big spending underway in artificial-intelligence technology.

Worries have been rising that AI may be in the midst of a bubble, similar to the dot-com bonanza that ended up bursting in 2000. Nvidia's stock is up 42.3% for the year so far, for example, and Qualcomm soared 11.1% Monday after unveiling AI products for data centers Announcements of mergers and buyouts also helped move stocks on Monday. Cadence Bank rose 4.4% after Huntington Bancshares said it would buy the bank with locations across Texas and the South for $7.4 billion in stock. Huntington fell 2.7%. Avidity Biosciences leaped 42.4% after Novartis agreed to buy the biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego for $12 billion, after Avidity spins off its early-stage precision cardiology programs.

All the optimism flowing through financial markets helped knock down the price of gold. The metal's price has stalled after it nearly touched $4,400 per ounce last week, when it set its latest record. It's dipped back toward $4,000, but it's still up more than 50% for the year so far.