Democratic Leaders Sit Out Green's Bid to Impeach Trump

House members ducked a rapid-fire impeachment bid against President Trump on Thursday, shelving the effort before it could get off the ground. The Republican-led chamber voted 237-140 to table a resolution from Democratic Rep. Al Green, who used a procedural maneuver to force action a day after filing his articles of impeachment. Forty-seven Democrats voted "present," and 23 joined Republicans in tabling the measure, effectively killing it for now, the Hill reports. Many Democrats don't want to do anything about impeachment that could hurt party members in districts that could vote either way, especially because the GOP-controlled Senate would block it anyway, per Politico .

Green's resolution accused Trump of abusing his office in two ways: by calling for the death penalty for six Democratic lawmakers in a Truth Social post and by using social media attacks on federal judges to fuel threats against the judiciary and undermine the separation of powers, per the Hill. It also cited Trump's habit of branding judges who rule against him with insults like "Radical Left Lunatic," and it quoted Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's warning that such threats "risk undermining our Constitution and the rule of law."

House Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar signaled before the vote that they would not support Green's push, saying they would vote "present" on the GOP motion to table. In a joint statement, they described impeachment as a "sacred" tool that demands a full investigation, extensive document review, hearings, and a broad public case—none of which has happened in this instance, they said. They argued the Republican majority has been focused on advancing Trump's agenda instead of conducting that kind of groundwork and framed their stance as part of a broader effort to shift attention back to economic issues.